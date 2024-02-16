Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

