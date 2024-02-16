Ambow Education Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.
Ambow Education Price Performance
AMBO opened at $0.14 on Friday. Ambow Education has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.
About Ambow Education
Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.
