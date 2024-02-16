Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.69. 1,093,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,556. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.