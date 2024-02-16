Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUS. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,604 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

