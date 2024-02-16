Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jonestrading from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE PINE opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 578.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

