Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.84.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

