Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Critical Analysis

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Almaden Minerals and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00 MP Materials 0 0 6 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Almaden Minerals and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.25 MP Materials $527.51 million 5.57 $289.00 million $0.58 28.50

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49% MP Materials 35.21% 9.87% 5.85%

Summary

MP Materials beats Almaden Minerals on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

