Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $39.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALKS. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Alkermes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 1,248,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.