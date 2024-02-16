Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

