Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
