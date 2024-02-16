Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

