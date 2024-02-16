Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Alexander’s Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

