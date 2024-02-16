Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 5.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $125.16 and last traded at $124.46. 1,593,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,813,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

