Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.15. 213,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 655,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Air Lease Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

