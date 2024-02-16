AIGH Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. BrainsWay accounts for 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BrainsWay worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.75. 110,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,676. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

