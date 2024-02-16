AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,686 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 175,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

