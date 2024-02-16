AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,397 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 24.78% of Vaccinex worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 128,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,921. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.75. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

