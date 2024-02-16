AIGH Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,078 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Coya Therapeutics worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,434. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

