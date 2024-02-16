Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.28.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

ADC stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

