Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $42.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s previous close.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $165,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,976. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

