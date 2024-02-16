Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 597,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $156.93 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.