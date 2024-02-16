Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of ACET opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

