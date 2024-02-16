Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.63. 139,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market cap of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

