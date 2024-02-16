Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.43. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 69.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

See Also

