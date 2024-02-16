abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.92

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 67940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

