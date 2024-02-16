Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

