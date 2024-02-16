95,031 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,545 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 912.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 509,308 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 574,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,438. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

