89,342 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $2,054,316.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

