7,402,862 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,402,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,322,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 17.69% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $94,230,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $76,994,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,965,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.03. 229,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

