3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

NYSE DDD opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson bought 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

