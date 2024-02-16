27,223 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

