125,000 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Kenvue accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE remained flat at $19.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,976,314. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.