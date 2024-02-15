ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $307-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.93 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 747,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

