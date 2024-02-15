Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 281,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.