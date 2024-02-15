Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.89. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $1,904,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

