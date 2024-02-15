Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of OGS opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

