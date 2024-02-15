Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $145.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.75.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

