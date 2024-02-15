XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $82.64 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, XYO has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $82.64 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0060678 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,131,528.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

