XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO stock opened at $120.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

