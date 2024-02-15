X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 21,695 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 21,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $21,911.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 283,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.