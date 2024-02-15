Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $100,963.20 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

