World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

