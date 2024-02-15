Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

WMB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

