William Blair Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $62.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.19.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

