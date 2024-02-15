WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on WidePoint
WidePoint Stock Performance
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.