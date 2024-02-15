WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

