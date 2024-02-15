Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

WAB opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

