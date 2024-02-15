Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

WAB traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 902,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,661. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

