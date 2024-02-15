Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.79.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
