Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. Welltower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.79.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. 1,079,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,001. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 195.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.