Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.40% from the stock’s current price.
Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ CGEM opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $757.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.24.
In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $563,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
