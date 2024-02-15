Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Director Sells $1,163,760.00 in Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Duster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Boston Partners increased its stake in Weatherford International by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,430,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,762,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

