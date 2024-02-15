Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $164.08 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $164.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Waste Connections by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.