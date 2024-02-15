Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $179.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $168.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

Walmart shares are set to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,963,347. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $23,762,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

